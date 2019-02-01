Convention Center Hosting Kentucky Boat and Outdoor Show

Photo courtesy: West Kentucky Boat and Outdoor Show
The Owensboro Convention Center is hosting the West Kentucky Boat and Outdoor Show this weekend.
The admission-free event started Friday and will extend through Sunday. Show hours are Friday Show hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees can expect exhibitors featuring boat dealers, campers, ATVs, utility vehicles, tackle, tourism, specialty food products, and a women’s section.
The show was originally known as the Kentucky Sportsman’s Show until the rights to the show were sold off to organizer and executor Nancy Mieure.
She says the reason for the name change is due to the 18 year success rate of the Murray show, and felt it was a greater opportunity to coincide and build off of that success.
The event gives exhibitors to display their products and services.
Participating exhibitors include:
- Hall’s Marine
- Kentucky RV
- Roots RV
- Tyler Boats
- Newburgh Powersports
- Marine Sales Kentuckiana
- Happy Holiday Travel
- Q & M Watersports
- Hu-B’s Offshore Marine Sales
- Big 4 Cycle & Marine
- Pro Installz
- Flash’s Marine
- Brushpile Fishing
- Garrett Outdoors
- Scott’s Jerky Sales
- Pampered Chef Avon
