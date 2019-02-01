Convention Center Hosting Kentucky Boat and Outdoor Show

Photo courtesy: West Kentucky Boat and Outdoor Show

The Owensboro Convention Center is hosting the West Kentucky Boat and Outdoor Show this weekend.

The admission-free event started Friday and will extend through Sunday. Show hours are Friday Show hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can expect exhibitors featuring boat dealers, campers, ATVs, utility vehicles, tackle, tourism, specialty food products, and a women’s section.

The show was originally known as the Kentucky Sportsman’s Show until the rights to the show were sold off to organizer and executor Nancy Mieure.

She says the reason for the name change is due to the 18 year success rate of the Murray show, and felt it was a greater opportunity to coincide and build off of that success.

The event gives exhibitors to display their products and services.

Participating exhibitors include:

Hall’s Marine

Kentucky RV

Roots RV

Tyler Boats

Newburgh Powersports

Marine Sales Kentuckiana

Happy Holiday Travel

Q & M Watersports

Hu-B’s Offshore Marine Sales

Big 4 Cycle & Marine

Pro Installz

Flash’s Marine

Brushpile Fishing

Garrett Outdoors

Scott’s Jerky Sales

Pampered Chef Avon

