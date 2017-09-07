Home Kentucky Convention Center to Host Owensboro Cares to Benefit Relief Efforts September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Convention Center will host Owensboro Cares to benefit relief efforts of those affected by the devastation of the recent hurricanes. This event is a partnership between the Owensboro Convention Center, American Red Cross, Kentucky Legend, Bud Lite, and Cromwell Radio.

The Kentucky Region of the American Red Cross currently has nearly 70 Red Cross personnel in Texas assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Red Cross is already making plans for support in Florida to help with Hurricane Irma efforts.

There will be live music from Nashville party band, the 12 South Band, along with Blackford Creek, and Henderson natives Five After Five. Food and drink vendors will also be at this event.

Tickets for adults are $10 and children under 12 are $5. All proceeds will go to benefit the Red Cross Disaster Relief.

This event will be held Friday, September 29th with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 8th at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, visit Owensboro Convention Center, or call 270-297-9932.

