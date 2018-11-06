Controversial Fliers Found At USI Before Elections

Controversial fliers are being left on vehicles across the University of Southern Indiana’s campus. The first ones were found several weeks ago.

“I’m not shocked by it, but it is kind of sad,” says Jana Garrett, USI student.

But this week, more fliers started showing up and the image made its way to social media. According to USI Crime logs, the incident is being labeled as a hate crime.

The school released a statement saying,

“It has come to my attention that three weeks ago, and for a second time this week, members of our campus community have returned to their vehicles, parked in campus parking lots, to find unwanted, inflammatory flyers on their windshields.

The University of Southern Indiana considers freedom of inquiry and discussion as essential to a student’s educational development. But, leaflets and materials that may violate the law and constitute a genuine threat of unlawful harassment will not be tolerated.

This is an appropriate time to remind the community of our stated mission for this institution, which is as follows:

USI is an engaged learning community advancing education and knowledge, enhancing civic and cultural awareness and fostering partnerships through comprehensive outreach programs. We prepare individuals to live wisely in a diverse and global community.

The University greatly values civility and maintaining a climate of mutual respect among all of our members. I am asking everyone to consider the well-being of your neighbor. Take time to appreciate those traits and characteristics which make us different, but embrace and support the vast qualities that bind us together and make us more alike than unlike. “

Students say although they still feel safe they find the incident concerning.

“It’s a pretty scary thing that people can just come onto campus and you know spread hate and put whatever they want onto your car anywhere you can see it all over the place,” says Ravyn Myers, USI student.

Other students say they felt it was a tactic to discourage them from voting.

“Me knowing all the stuff that’s happening, especially to minority people of color, to people who fit my description or whatever, I feel like it should be a motivator to help you just go out and like vote even more,” says Caleb Johnsan, USI student.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that USI Public Safety notified them of the incident. According to the report, the incident is a violation of university policy and authorities are now investigating.

