Church Billboard Against Drag Story Hour Remains; Controversy Continues

It’s a message for all who drive by to see. That “Drags belong at the racetrack, not in our schools.”

It’s the brainchild of a trustee of First Pentecostal Church, and it doesn’t mince words the Drag Queen story hour should not go on at all.

“I think that if you don’t know if you are a man or a woman, then that’s my opinion. But i don’t think they need to be corrupting the little children’s minds,” says First Pentecostal Church trustee Kevin Bruce.

Michelle Mason couldn’t disagree more. She’s the mother of a gay high school student, who says the billboard message got it all wrong.

“The library has nothing to do with the schools,” says Mason.

But the church wants the message out for everyone to see. The billboard also says, “The truth trumps a lie.”

When asked about whether that offends people, Kevin Bruce doesn’t waiver.

“What do I have to say to them? Read their bible,” says Bruce.

Mason agrees but says it’s in the translation.

“The bible says to love everybody.”

Bruce says, “I know it says in there that a man with a man is an abomination or a man with an animal. I can’t quote the exact scripture but it’s in there. I don’t think it should go in any libraries at all.”

One Twitter user adds, “Homosexuality and lesbian ship is abomination (Leviticus 20;13) men dressing like women, women dressing like men is also an abomination.”

The blatant message against the drag queen story hour some say is not a message of love.

“This sign isn’t a hate crime, its just hate. You know speech is covered under the constitution,” says Tri-State Alliance Founder Wally Paynter.

But some are still worried that the message promotes hate when schools are trying to make all students comfortable.

“It’s telling people in Oakland City and the surround communities that LGBT people including LGBT kids aren’t really welcome or safe here,” says Paynter.

“Be careful what you attack because who knows, maybe drag queen story hour could be coming to a library near you sometime soon.”

Tonight the billboard remains on State Road 64. The congregation tells me they plan to keep it up for some time.

The Drag Queen story hour is still scheduled to take place this Saturday.

