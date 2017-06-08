Home Kentucky Controversial Call Lifts Owensboro Catholic to 10-4 win over Harrison County June 8th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports Pinterest

Owensboro Catholic’s 10-4 win over Harrison County at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro advances the Aces in the KHSAA Softball Tournament.

A long hit by Isabella Henning was ruled a homerun, which gave Owensboro Catholic two runs for a a 4-1 lead. However, our video shows the ball bounced at least three times before rolling out of the field under the fence. Despite Harrison County challenging the play, the call stood as a home run.

The Aces will play Friday morning at 9 a.m. Their opponent is to be determined.



