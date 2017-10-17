Home Indiana Controlled Burns Planned For Hoosier National Forest October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Controlled burns are planned for the Hoosier National Forest this fall. These controlled burns are designed to help improve habitats and help with woodland restoration.

There are planned burns for Brown, Orange, Crawford, and Perry counties, but other areas could be added later in the burning season.

Because of wind direction and speed, and temperatures, there are limited days that are suitable for controlled burning. The exact date and time of the burns is dependent upon weather conditions.

Each area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn and could be closed for several days until the area is considered safe.

For more information, visit Hoosier National Forest.

