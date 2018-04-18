Contractors To Repair Bridge Over Pigeon Creek

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 62 in Evansville. There will be lane restrictions in place along the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway on the bridge spanning Pigeon Creek and the CSX railroad tracks for structural repairs.

During this time, the westbound driving lane will be closed, but the two passing lanes will be open.

Lane restrictions will be in place beginning on Monday, May 7th. Work is expected to last for about a week, with more restrictions to follow.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the area.

In June of 2016, INDOT said there was an issue with the bridge’s bearing pads – rubber pads that act as shock absorbers between the bridges concrete components. Temporary repairs were made at the time, but this project will repair the structure permanently.

