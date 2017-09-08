Home Indiana Contract for New Posey Co. Fertilizer Plant Almost Official September 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The building contract for a new nitrogen fertilizer plant in Posey County is almost official. The CEO of Midwest Fertilizer says financial and construction details for the project are on track to be finished by the second quarter of next year.

The company is putting the final touches on the contract that represents a nearly $3 billion investment by the company. It’ll create 2,500 construction jobs and nearly 200 permanent positions.

The plant is expected to open in 2022.

