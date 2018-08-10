Home Indiana Evansville Contaminated Soil Levels Near GE Plant Raises Concerns August 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Tell City community is concerned about potential underground contamination from General Electric’s vacant Tell City plant. Earlier this summer, GE contacted Arcadis Design to test trichloroethylene levels in the soil and groundwater near the plant.

Now the council plans to bring in an environmental specialist to conduct similar tests. City Council member Chris Cail requested to allocate up to $10,000 so August Mack Environmental’s Indianapolis office can obtain information provided by GE’s environmental contractor on various underground contamination.

The council voted to move ahead with the August Mack proposal and will spend up to $10,000 to obtain the information

The council plan to have groundwater monitors installed and some homeowners have agreed to allow installation of mitigation efforts.

People living around the plant say they’re worried about potential health problems that could come from these chemicals in the soil and water.

A public meeting is set for Tuesday, August 21st at the Schergens Center.

