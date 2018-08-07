Consultants and Community Leaders Discuss Traffic Concerns

Vanderburgh County Commissioners are working to learn more information about traffic on the Lloyd and U.S. 41. The Indiana Department of Transportation is working on two studies keeping an eye on traffic on those two roads.

However, Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave says INDOT needs to be more clear about their findings.

Consultants from both studies held a meeting at the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Commissioner Musgrave says she plans to continue asking questions about the study to ensure traffic improves throughout the area. She encourages people in the community to do the same.

Musgrave says, “I learned the hard way that if we aren’t there making our opinions known from the very start, we won’t get what we want or need. And so many of these decisions are made behind closed doors, like this draft report this is a classic example where they call a few select people to get their input. Then they issue a final report. And then that sits around for a few years, and then they fund is saying ‘oh, it was a draft report. Why didn’t you make any comments then?'”

Musgrave says she wants to see a stoplight at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Hilldale, however, INDOT is working to see whether that’s the best option for traffic.

