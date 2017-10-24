Home Kentucky Henderson Construction Underway For New Traffic Light In Henderson County October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Construction is underway for a new traffic light on KY 812/Airline Road at the Garden Mile Road/Sam Ball Way intersection in Henderson County.

In recent years, this intersection has been the site of several side angle crashes and a deadly crash.

The intersection also gets a substantial amount of school bus and school traffic because it’s near Henderson County High School.

Construction will ramp up in the coming weeks, but drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

There will be one lane traffic with alternating flow during daylight hours.

This intersection is along KY 812/Airline Road between the U.S. 41 Overpass and the Audubon Parkway Underpass at the east edge of Henderson.

About 7,000 vehicles travel through this intersection in an average day.

The new traffic light could be ready to be activated sometime in late November or early December. Once the light is ready to be activated, it will be placed in flashing mode for about a week.

