Home Indiana Evansville Construction Underway On New Dunkin Donuts In Evansville October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Construction is underway on what will be a Dunkin Donuts on the north side of Evansville. The new Dunkin Donuts will share the space with a Baskin Robbins. It will be located in the 3900 block of North First Avenue near Target.

In April, Dunkin Donuts announced plans to open six locations in Evansville over the next few years. Additional locations have yet to be announced.

Dunkin Donuts should be open later this year or early 2018.

The building was previously a McDonald’s fast food joint.

Comments

comments