Construction Underway For Medical District on Fourth Street July 20th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Construction for the city of Evansville Medical District street-scape is nearly done. Crews briefly closed Fourth Street for resurfacing work.

The Department of Metropolitan Development says Sixth Street is next but all that area should be done with construction late next week.

Businesses have been open during the street-scape project but business leaders say all the construction has taken a toll on their bottom line. The Department of Metropolitan Development says the entire streetscape project should be done by August 6th.

