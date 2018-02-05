44News | Evansville, IN

Construction Underway In Jasper On River Centre Project

February 5th, 2018 Indiana

Construction is underway on the Jasper River Centre project. The work is happening along the Patoka Riverfront in downtown Jasper.

Crews are working on the former Jasper Cabinet Factory removing old windows and doing interior demolition.

Work will also begin soon on the new street that has been named River Centre Landing.

Last year, officials announced the $30 million dollar development project that includes a Marriott hotel and a renovated building that will have shops on the first floor and living space on the top two floors.

