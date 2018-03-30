Construction Underway For Hyatt Place Hotel

A new hotel is coming to downtown Evansville. Construction is underway for the Hyatt Place Hotel after a groundbreaking at S.E. 2nd Street and Chestnut.

This hotel is a more than $18 million investment into the community. It will feature 139 rooms, new parking, an indoor pool, outside fire pit, and more.

Those involved with the project say the new hotel will bring a different feeling to the downtown area.

“This is an important entry street. A lot of people drive down 2nd into downtown. They’re going to see this new modern building as they’re moving into downtown coming in. It’s going to fit in relation to the historic buildings around it. It’s going to feel and look great.”

Project officials say the new hotel should be open for business in about 15 months.



