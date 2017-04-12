Home Indiana Construction Underway at Hampton Inn in Jasper April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Construction is underway on an $8 million project at the Hampton Inn in Jasper. The hotel is adding 17 rooms during the first phase of the project. That phase is set to wrap up this fall.

The second phase is schedule to begin immediately after, and will include refurbishing the remaining 73 rooms, plus the lobby and other parts of the building.

The hotel will stay open during the construction. It is expected to be completed by this time next year. Once completed, the hotel will have 90 rooms.

The Hampton Inn is next to the Schnitzelbank Restaurant and they’re both owned by Larry and Betty Hanselman.

The project, start to finish, is expected to cost just under $8 million.

