Is Set To Begin On KY 56 On Tuesday, September 4
September 1st, 2018

Milling and Paving construction will begin on Kentucky 56 on Tuesday September 4th.

The project will run from the McLean and Webster County Line, near the Green River bridge. Drivers are asked to use caution in this area.

The milling and paving project is expected to take about 3 to 4 weeks, weather permitting.

