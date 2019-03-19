Construction Season Kicks Off, Drivers Be Alert!

As of today construction season is officially underway in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb laid out his plan for this year’s Next Level Roads initiative. That includes more than 11 hundred construction projects planned for this year alone.

Indiana is investing more than two billion dollars in its roads this year. And roads like the Lloyd Expressway here in Evansville will be getting much needed maintenance. Construction zones during travel is likely so drivers need to be more alert.

Orange cones means construction.

Drivers in the Hoosier state will be dealing with traffic, and several roads under constructions with the Next Level Roads projects.

“I’m like use to it, but it is very frustrating especially with people who don’t know how to driver,” says Evansville resident Maddison Hansen.

More than eleven hundred projects are scheduled for construction in 2019.

INDOT sees more accidents with drivers and passengers than highway workers.

“The number one crash in highway work zones are rear end collisions. So we need everyone to drive defensively avoid distractions, and make sure that they follow at a safe distance,” says Indiana Department of Transportation Sergeant Todd Ringle.

The most dangerous area is actually right before the work zone.

“I try not to drive too much with construction especially at the intersections, because people are trying to merge and I am very cautious when there is construction,” says Hansen.

“When you see someone improperly passing, or passing on the left they are trying to pass other people. By all means reduce your speed and allow that person to get in front of you. I know that may be hard to do, but by allowing that driver in in front of you, you’re reducing the chance of a crash occurring,” says Sgt. Ringle.

Leaving earlier is recommended.

We timed out how long it takes to drive through one of INDOT’s alternate routes for the East Lloyd Expressway in between saint joseph’s avenue and U.S. 41.

Following all traffic laws, driving at the proper speed limit, and staying far enough behind the next car, driving this alternate route took just about 12 minutes, so drivers may need to adjust their travel times.

INDOT recommends checking your route well before you head out.

“I use WAYS. It’s a GPS app and it works. It helps tell you whenever there is like a pothole in the road, or even just traffic,” says Hansen.

Construction season is just beginning so drivers need to reduce their speed, stay off their phones, avoid distractions and follow at a safe distance.

