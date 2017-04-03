Home Kentucky Construction to Resume on International Bluegrass Music Center April 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

An Evansville-based construction company will resume construction on the International Bluegrass Music Center (IBMC). Danco Construction, Inc. will take over as the general contractor, and continue construction on the project this week.

This is a $15.4 million project, which will include a 450-seat concert hall, a recording studio, a 2,000 seat outdoor concert area, a gift shop, and a teaching room. The museum will also include a rooftop restaurant overlooking downtown.

IBMC will be the only full-scale Bluegrass Music Museum in the world.

In January, Peyronnin, an Evansville-based construction company, filed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Protection, causing work on the IBMC to stop.

City officials broke ground on the project last summer.

Work is expected to resume this week with a completion of the IBMC in early 2018.

The contract price to the City remains the same as it was under the contract with Peyronnin.

