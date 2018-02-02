Home Kentucky Construction Pushed Back For International Bluegrass Music Museum February 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Construction of the International Bluegrass Music Museum in downtown Owensboro is being pushed back again. The deadline for substantial completion was today, but officials say construction will take a few more weeks.

This delay is due to a number of factors, including weather and the bankruptcy of a previous contractor.

Officials say this is only phase one of construction and phase two will focus on the museum itself.

Ed Ray, Owensboro City, said, “There’s two pieces to that. Building the wall and the structures, and then also building these really fantastic artifact display cases and all the fancy things you seen and you expect when you go into a first class international museum. So that’s where we’re at right now. We expect all of it to be done and open and ready for occupancy sometime in August.”

According to officials there’s no cost to the city in relation to the project.

