Construction Progresses At McCutchanville Elementary

Ground broke on the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation’s 40th school in February. The school, McCutchanville Elementary, is coming along just as EVSC officials designed it.

What they had in mind when they designed the school was an open collaborative space. They have started to achieve that goal by creating what school officials call “neighborhood learning spaces.” Instead of long hallways, there are shorter, wider corridors where students and teachers can congregate to learn and get to know each other. These neighborhoods will be broken up by grade level, Pre-k through 6.

There are many more collaborative elements that are coming alive as the crews work on the building. These include: a large commons area, a non-traditional auditorium and large gym and cafeteria spaces.

In the building process, EVSC officials are hoping to create a school that has close to zero carbon footprint. In the process. they are creating a building that officials say will be one of the most secure in the entire county. This comes from a double brick and foam process.

The building can house up to a thousand students with some possible expansion, if need be. EVSC officials say they just got in their enrollment numbers for the upcoming school year and around 750 kids will be apart of the inaugural school year.

