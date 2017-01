The new Tropicana land-based casino takes a noticeable step forward.

Several steal beams stand in the location for the future casino.

Set to open in late 2017, the new casino will be 75,000 square feet, and will include an entertainment area, restaurants, and a bar in addition to the casino.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments