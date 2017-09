Home Indiana Evansville Construction on Lloyd Expressway to Wrap Up by Oct. 1st September 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Construction on the Lloyd Expressway through the Heart of Evansville is expected to wrap up on time.

Contractors tell 44News as long as the weather cooperates, everything should be done by October 1st.

Crews are mostly working at night to repair concrete on the Lloyd.

They say you can expect lane restrictions throughout the rest of the project.

