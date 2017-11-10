Construction On First Henderson Brewery Underway

Five pals were sitting around drinking beers when a thought started to get thrown around: ‘let’s open a brewery.’ Soon the idea started to snowball and then it became a reality.

The five friends are all long time residents of Henderson and realized they would be filling a need. After exploring the area, they decided a city like Henderson could easily support a brewery.

The friends bought an old flower show on Second and Avasia. The building is know for being the longstanding Bright Spot Tavern. They want to honor that history when they open the Henderson Brewing Company.

As it stands right now, their future home is looking a little barren. A lot of construction will need to be done before beer starts brewing.

They expect the microbrewery to open this spring.

