Construction Documents For Apollo and Daviess Co. Stadium Projects Approved

The Daviess County School Board approves construction documents and statements of probable cost for the Apollo and Daviess County Stadium projects. The next step will be opening the projects up for bids.

If all goes to plan the Apollo project will cost nearly $9.3 million and the Daviess County High School will get nearly $5.8 million to improve their current site. Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Mott Robbing says this is exciting news.

“This is a project that we have been wanting to do for over 10 years now. It’s been needed for 10 years. But I’m really excited for our student-athletes and our schools to have such a nice addition to our fleet of assets that we have for them to use,” says Robbing.

If all goes to plan, Apollo’s field will be done by next June and Daviess County should be ready for the next football season.

