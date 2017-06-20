Construction Delays May Impact Otwell School Start Date

The New Otwell Miller Academy at the corner of County Road 150 North and State Road 257 may look more like a parking lot right now but Friends of Otwell say the school house will be ready for students come August 9th.

That’s plan A.

Friends of Otwell President Mike Houtsch says, “Some of the interior trim might not be on and doors possibly, maybe some of the paint, but we should be ready to go, hopefully.”

Foundation footings are in, plumbing is about to go underneath the slab so the rest can be poured and then the building will go up. Houtsch says he had hoped the structure would be in place by July but he knows that won’t happen now. He cites delays with a bank loan, state approvals and other construction related issues.

And while he still thinks the doors will open August 9th, there is a plan B.

Houtsch says, “If we are not able to get into the building actually by that time there is a possibility that we might have to delay a week or so but that’s not a problem. We can make those days up. It’s not a problem.”

As for the possibility of worse delays and sending students elsewhere Houtsch says, “That’s not going to happen. The whole reason for this is to keep a school in this community.”

Pre-enrollment numbers were more than a hundred students. So far roughly 35 are registered. Parents are encouraged to do so by going to friendsofotwell.org.

