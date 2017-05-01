Home Kentucky Construction Crew on Track to Finish MPD Renovations by October May 1st, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A more than 100-year-old building in Owensboro is in the process of being turned into affordable housing. Formerly known as the Kentuck Buggy Factory, then the MPD Warehouse, is now the Owensboro Historic Residences.

The apartments will feature one and two bedroom units, with rent up to about $600 a month. There will also be an income restriction on the units.

Since the building is registered as a historic building in Kentucky, they’ll be able to use some historic tax credits for funding. Which means, to get the funding they’ll have to keep this historic building preserved as much as possible, giving residents a unique home.

“You end up with a unit that is not the same as you’re going to find in the suburbs sitting on the side of the interstate somewhere,” said Tom Anderson, Cohen-Esrey managing director. “None of the apartments in this building will be exactly like any other one just because they all take on the character of the original building itself.”

The project is expected to be complete by October and move-in ready in November.



