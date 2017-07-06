Construction Continues at Tropicana’s Land-Based Casino

The construction of Tropicana’s new land-based casino continues. Tropicana posted several pictures of progress inside the building. City leaders broke ground on the 75,000-square-foot complex last July, and it’s expected to open later this year.

Tropicana’s Human Resource Department is looking for workers to staff the new casino. There will be a job fair on Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The job fair will be held in the hotel’s Las Vegas and Atlantic City rooms.

You will have to apply in advance to be considered for an interview.

For job listings and an online application, visit Tropicana Casinos Careers.

