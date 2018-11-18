Resurfacing Finished On Stretch of First Avenue

Travelers in the area will see road improvements throughout Evansville including on First Avenue.

The Evansville city engineer’s office restricted traffic on portions of First Avenue earlier this month to surfaces the road.

All four lanes are now open without restricts.

The work began on November 6 and lasted two days limiting some traffic in the area.

The repaving of First Avenue stretches from Columbia Avenue down to west Eichel Avenue.

The road work is one of several throughout the city.

