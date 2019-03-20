Construction Bids Awarded for Moving the LST-325 in Evansville

The official bids are approved, and work can soon begin on upgrading and improving the LST 325 in Evansville.

The Port Authority unanimously approved contractors for the visitor’s center, dredging project, and mooring system. Project bids submitted in January came in above budget. but the bids accepted today were all under budget.

Today contracts were awarded to Arc construction to complete the visitor’s center, M. Bowling construction for dredging, and Skanska for to complete the barge, totaling $3.6 million dollars.

“At the next meeting we will sign those contracts. This board will sign off on those as well as the individual contractors. I suspect in the timeline in the first thing that you will see happen is work begin for the placement and the building of the visitors center on site down there,” says Evansville Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Brian Holtz.

Project contractors will lay out details of their plans during a presentation at the next Port Authority meeting.

