Construction on the Deaconess Aquatic Center at Garvin Park is set to start in a few months.

The Board of Park Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Garmong construction to start work on the state of the art facility.

It’s being built across from Bosse field and it’s replacing the 43-year-old Lloyd Pool which was in desperate need of repairs.

Lloyd Pool will stay open until the Aquatic center construction is complete in August of 2020.

