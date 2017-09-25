Home Indiana Conservation Officers Offer Safety Tips To Prevent Falls From Tree Stands/Elevated Platforms September 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

With archery deer hunting season just around the corner, Indiana Conservation Officers are offering tips on how to prevent falls from tree stands/elevated platforms.

Falls from elevated platforms are the leading cause of hunting accidents in the Hoosier state, accounting for more than half of all accidents. On average, about 18 hunters will report a fall.

One of the first steps toward safety is making sure all of your equipment is in working order. Hunters should only use an elevated platform that has the approval of the Treestand Manufacturers Association (TMA). They should also make sure to read the manufacturer’s warnings and instructions before installation.

Homemade tree stands/elevated platforms should not be used and are not recommended.

Hunters should also wear a full-body, fall arrest harness system that meets TMA standards, to include a lifeline system. Single-strap and chest harnesses should not be used.

Hunters should always have three points of contact with the tree when climbing and descending. A hunter should never climb with anything in their hands or on their back.

Other tips include hunting with someone else, telling someone the exact location of your elevated platform before heading into the woods, get a full night’s rest, and make sure you have a phone, whistle, flare, or some other signal device on you at all times.

For more information, visit Tree Stand/Elevated Platform Safety.

