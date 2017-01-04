Home Indiana Conservation Officers Looking For Who Killed Endangered Whooping Crane January 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for help in finding who killed an endangered Whooping Crane.

Conservation officers were called to a site in Greene County Tuesday after a member of the International Crane Foundation found the bird in a field. The DNR says it appears the bird was shot over the weekend.

Whooping Cranes are endangered, and closely monitored by biologists.

If you have any information about this poaching incident, you are asked to called the Department of Natural Resources.





