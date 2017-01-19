Home Indiana Some Landowners May Qualify for Assistance under Conservation Program January 19th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

New efforts are underway in Indiana to restore and conserve habitats for birds, butterflies, bees and other animals.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife program has started the CORRIDORS program. It stands for conservation on rivers and roadways and it’s intended to develop opportunities for resources and species.

The program focuses on priority areas around Indiana to improve grassland and pollinator habitats. Those include areas near interstates, on floodplains and next to bodies of water.

People who own property in one of the areas can establish habitats on their land through the program. Those who qualify are available for technical and financial assistance.

For more information, click here: Indiana CORRIDORS Project

