Congressman Todd Rokita released this statement following the passing of the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush:

“A member of the Greatest Generation, President George H.W. Bush was a patriot who served his country in WWII and as a public servant,” said Congressman Todd Rokita. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

