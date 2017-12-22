Home Kentucky Congressman James Comer Weighs In on Tax Cut Bill December 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

President Trump signs the Republic Tax Cut Bill Friday morning before Christmas as he promised. The bill is said to cut taxes for everyday Americans but many are not supportive.

Some major companies in the U.S. are giving their employees thousand dollar bonuses.

However, many Americans are worried about the bills adverse affects on people as the bill cuts the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate and adds more than a trillion dollars to the national debt over the next 10 years.

Congressman James Comer says, “There were some tax credits that were taken out, but we also lowered the rate. At the end of the day, I think every Kentuckian, every person from Indiana will see a tax cut.

President Trump also signed the continuing resolution which is a short-term bill funding the government through January 19th.

The continuing resolution also funds the Children’s Health Insurance Program until March.



