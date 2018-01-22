Home Kentucky Congressman James Comer Asks for Pay to be Withheld January 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

In the wake of the federal government shutdown, Kentucky Congressman James Comer (R-Tompkinsville) has asked that his pay be withheld during that time.

Comer submitted a letter that stated he was informed that Congress would still be paid during the government shutdown and that his pay be withheld until an agreement is made.

He also released this statement, “I am appalled that Senate Democrats would allow our troops to risk going without a paycheck and allow funding for the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to expire, all to force immediate amnesty for illegal immigrants. Our troops and children deserve to be first and deserve better. I call on Senate Democrats to stop holding troops and children hostage and re-open the government.”

Congressman Comer also co-sponsored HR 4852, the Pay Our Protectors, Not Our Politicians Act, which would ensure members of the military and national security employees receive pay during the government shutdown while prohibiting Members of Congress from being paid.

Comer voted in favor of HR 195, the Extension of Continuing Appropriation Act on January 18th, which passed the House by a vote of 230 to 197. This legislation would extend government funding through February 16, 2018, and reauthorize CHIP funding for six years.

You can find a copy of Comer’s letter below.

