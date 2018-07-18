Home Kentucky Congressman Comer to Serve on Influential Farm Bill Conference Committee July 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The first Kentucky Representative to sit on a conference committee in nearly three decades will have a say in the final version of the influential farm bill.

Congressman James Comer will serve on the conference committee that is tasked with negotiating a final version of the bill.

The House of Representatives and the Senate both passed a farm bill in late June, though there are several key differences between the two versions. These differences need to be resolved before a final bill can be signed into law.

Resolving these issues will provide Kentucky farmers with the long-term certainty and security they need.

The inclusion of Congressman Comer will play an important role in shaping America’s agriculture and nutrition policy.

“The Farm Bill will be the most impactful legislation signed into law this year,” Comer said. “I’m proud of my role representing Kentucky agriculture and enthusiastic to get to work ironing out a final Farm Bill with my colleagues that will give our farmers the federal government has their back.”

Congressman Comer was a strong voice for Kentucky’s agriculture community during his first years in Washington. His expertise will help shape the next five years of American farm policy in this conference committee.

Comments

comments