Congressman Comer Hosts Town Hall

People from Western Kentucky get a chance to meet their U.S. Congressman and ask questions during a special town hall. Representative James Comer Organized the meeting in Union County to give people a chance to talk about any federal government related topic or issue. “I appreciate the opportunity to listen to the town hall meeting today,” says Brian Lovell, assistant superintendent of Compliance & Workforce Development.

Some concerns they had included union pensions, infrastructure, immigration, the farm bill, and recently imposed trade tariffs.

“I applaud the president trying to stand up to China. I support him standing up to China. China has been manipulating the system. They’re not abiding by our trade laws. Having said that, agriculture is on the front lines of this potential trade war,” says Congressman James Comer. Comer says agriculture is the biggest industry in his district so he’s concerned about those tariffs, but he says he still has confidence in President Trump when it comes to negotiating with trade partners.

Another concern is the battle between the House and the Senate over changing food stamp and SNAP benefits. Some lawmakers want to include a work requirement in the farm bill, but others don’t. “I also believe that we can make some changes to the food stamp part. You know we have to focus on getting people off welfare and into the workforce. I believe the farm bill doe that and it’s something that I think will benefit the taxpayers and the consumers of America,” says Comer. This is something participants say they appreciate.

“I was refreshed to hear the congressman support of public education and how to marry the workforce and educational opportunities,” says Lovell.

