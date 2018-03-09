Home Indiana Evansville Congressman Bucshon Visits Domestic Violence Shelter In Evansville March 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon was in the Tri-State visiting the YWCA. The congressman visited the domestic violence shelter in Evansville to see how their work is helping Hoosiers.

As lawmakers at every level are wrking to help stop the opioid crisis, Bucshon says places like the YWCA are a great resource for women in need.

“Across the country, unfortunately on the substance abuse side, we’re seeing large numbers of people needing help. And the key is to finding a place that help you recover. I had not toured this facility. Ive been a few other ones in Evansville. And it really was a great visit.”

The YWCA is a shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children.

To take a look at the services they offer go to YWCA Evansville.

