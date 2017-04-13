Congressman Bucshon Tours Evansville Dream Center

The Dream Center in Evansville relies on some federal funding to keep the program what it is.

Congressman Larry Bucshon stopped by the Dream Center this afternoon for a special tour, and learned more about the impact the center has.

Hundreds of Evansville kids rely on the Dream Center everyday.

The organization provides the kids with meals, help with school work, and guides them in faith.

Thursday afternoon, Congressman Bucshon got to see where the food is made, where the students learn and play, and where they’re taught about faith.

The center gives kids an opportunity they may otherwise not have because their parents are still working, or can’t afford after school care.

Some of the programs the Dream Center offers are supported by federal funding.

The tour gave Congressman Bucshon a chance to understand first hand where the money the dream center receives goes, and what would happen if there were budgetary issues.

“It’s important to have programs like this in neighborhoods, like this where kids might not otherwise have the opportunity,” said Congressman Bucshon. “they might be at home by themselves or with their older siblings when their parent’s are finishing up their work day so it’s really important for this center to be here.”

The Dream Center operates Monday through Friday and holds faith based programs on Sundays. On average they make about 2,500 meals a month.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism.



