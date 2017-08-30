Congressman Bucshon Receives Spirit of Enterprise Award

Eighth District Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon receives the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Evansville.

A representative from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Dr. Bucshon. There was also a discussion between the congressman and chamber members.

Dr. Bucshon received the award due to his 100% voting record on issues important to the chamber, like tax and regulatory reform.

Larry Bucshon said, “Since I’ve been in Congress obviously I support small business, I support large businesses because they’re the engine that drives our economy.”

The Congressman also says he supports the chamber because it wants the business community to have fair taxation to allow for growth and job creation.

