Congressional Candidates Holds First Event Since Announcing Candidacy

The democratic candidate planning to run against congressman Larry Buchson in 2018 held his first event since announcing his candidacy.

Glen Miller spoke to a room full of people waiting to learn more about who he is and what he stands for.

The main issues he’s most concerned about are education and healthcare, along with the election process in general.

Miller, who is just 27-years-old says he was inspired to run for an office after watching Bernie Sanders’ campaign, and wants to be a very hands on politician.

“I think that a lot of people, constituents, voters, are very hands-off when it comes to politics. They don’t really get involved until there’s a president up for election, and then most of them don’t go vote,” said Miller. “And in the midterms it’s even fewer. So I just want to engage people more and kind of motivate them to hold their elected officials, me included if I’m elected, accountable.”

For more information about Miller and upcoming events visit his website, GlenMillerForCongress.com

