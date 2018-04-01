Congressional Candidate Dr. Richard Moss Speaks About Campaign

For a second time, Dr. Richard Moss runs against Indiana Representative Dr. Larry Bucshon in the Republican primary for Indiana’s 8th district Congressional seat.

One of the big issues Moss is pushing is eliminating the country’s massive debt and balancing the budget. Moss says, “It’s immoral to burden the future generations with debt so clearly I like tax cuts but they needed to have with that cuts in government. I mean how are you going to pay for the government? I mean it’s very expensive to pay for government by borrowing the money and then paying it back with interest.”

In an Easter tweet, President Donald Trump again called for an end to DACA, a program that helps kids of illegal immigrants. Dr. Moss does not support DACA either and would rather find alternate ways to restore immigration policies. He claims it as a national security issue. Moss says, “I oppose amnesty. I oppose chain migration and I oppose birth right citizenship. I would build a wall. I consider it a real scandal and a disgrace that sixteen years after 9/11 we have still not secured our southern border.”

Dr. Moss also supports term limits on members of Congress. He says Congress was never meant to be a career but more of a service. Ross adds, “We need to send somebody to Washington D.C. that’s going to stand up to career politicians in both political parties. So term limits would be wonderful you know if we could term limit the President, we ought to be able to term limit congressmen and senators so I’m big on that.”

Indiana’s primary is May 8th. To learn more about Republican candidate – Dr. Richard Moss, click here.

