Conflicting Stories Surround Viral Walmart Photo

A photo, claiming to be taken at an Evansville Walmart, is stirring the social media world. A woman claims she took the photo at the west side Evansville Walmart location, but Walmart officials are refuting those claims.

The picture shows several guns and a sign above, reading “Own the School Year Like a Hero.”

According to a Walmart tweet, it was first believed that this was at the west side Evansville location. However, Walmart officials say this is not the case after looking at video and photos.

Walmart is still investigating if the photo is legit.

The woman who took the photo and posted it to social media made a statement, claiming it was indeed at the west side location. But she asked to remain anonymous.

Her full statement can be found below:

I’d like to honestly remain anonymous with my name through all of this because yes I am being totally bombarded I had to fix my security settings this morning cause of it haha but hubby and I were doing some shopping and we live in Kentucky but we didn’t want to bother with the Hanson and Henderson locations cause we knew we wouldn’t have been able to get through each isle due to stockers that time of morning. My hubby is a hunter and he was looking at the guns and that’s when I seen that sign. Like I’ve told many people, it could have been pranksters at that time of morning or an employee with a very horrible distasteful sense of dark humor. Either way, that sign should not have been up there and I was honestly disgusted seeing it. My first reaction? We’ve done lost innocent lives in school shootings. How about some people take that into consideration and not put the thought of it being ok to bring a gun near or in a school. That sign clearly shouldn’t have been there. I was appalled. My hubby tried to ignore it but I could see the disgust in his facial expression and he went back to looking at the displays and said, “this is why I hate Walmart.It should not have been there at all! Taking the sign down isn’t and wasn’t enough. The employee needs to be fired in my honest opinion. That sign pretty much said “here look at the guns and bring one to school with you! Evansville, Indiana west side location was where it was at.

This picture below was taken at the west side Evansville Walmart Thursday afternoon where the guns are kept.

