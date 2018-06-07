Home Kentucky Conflict Warning System Installed on Kentucky Bypass June 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Next Wednesday, Kentucky transportation crews will turn on a conflict warning system at the US 60 Bypass and East Main Street in Morganfield.

The hope is that it will cut down the number of accident in this high crash area.

The system will alert drivers when another vehicle is approaching the crossroad or getting ready to pull into the intersection.

Nearly 5,000 vehicles travel through this intersection each day, and in the last three years there have been 7 crashes. One of those accidents was fatal.

