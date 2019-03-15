Confirmed EF-1 Tornado in Morganfield

The National weather service confirmed a tornado came spinning through Morganfield Thursday with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

“I got in my truck and the wind was blowing fiercely,” says Morganfield resident, Danny Reynolds.

The gusting winds were strong enough to flip over a car. Thankfully more trees were damaged than homes in Union County with a few exceptions.

“I told my wife you’re probably going to see some missing shingles from the yard,” says Reynolds.

This EF-1 tornado had winds gusting to a sever speed, causing some residents to contact their insurance companies to take care of the damage from Thursday’s strong storms.

Residents and weather officials say they are glad the tornado missed the city of Morganfield and went through the more rural west side of town instead.

“Very inductive tornado damage. It was a narrow path of damage,” says Rick Shanklin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Although the tornado came too close for comfort according to some residents.

“I looked outside and saw the tornado from my window,” says Reynolds. “The first time I’d ever seen one. It was amazing.”

This was not the closest the EF-1 tornado came to a house.

“The tornado came between that house and my father in laws house,” says Reynolds. “My father in law was sitting in his dining room and he said, ‘I know that car was not upside down a while ago!’”

