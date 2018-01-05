Confinement Officer Charged With Battery

On the morning of January 1st confinement officers were doing roll call in the jail housing unit at Vanderburgh Correctional Facility.

According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, Officer Joshua Davis was taunted by a group of inmates.

The Sheriff says, Davis entered the cell, challenged one of the inmates, hitting the inmate several times in the face, leaving him severely injured with facial injuries.

“We conducted a review of the initial use of force, that set up a chain of command here in my office, my command staff and I, both agreed this looked to be a criminal matter.” Wedding said.

Sheriff Wedding says the inmate involved is 19-year old Drake Freels.

Freels, is in jail on robbery and escaping charges.

Confinement Officers are trained to avoid situations such as this, Wedding says, they go through verbal escalation techniques, inmate management, defensive tactics and legal aspects of the use of force.

“We teach people how to deescalate, especially verbal confrontations, we also train them on how to address an inmate that has caused problems and remove them from the cell, get help to do that, we certainly don’t advocate fist fighting our inmates.”

Wedding admits that jail is a rough place and could have a mental and emotional affects on both officers and inmates. “The jail is a very rough environment, you have to have a thick skin to be an officer in jail, we have a very large jail and a lot of unruly inmates, so the emotional stress is pretty hard, on each officer in there, however they have to control themselves and their emotions, keep them in check and do the right thing.”

Joshua Davis is being held in the Vanderburgh Correctional Facility, separate from other inmates.

The case is now in the hands of the judicial system.

