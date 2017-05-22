Home Indiana Evansville Confinement Officer Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking Drugs with Work Release Inmate May 22nd, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A confinement officer is arrested on charges of dealing in scheduled substance and trafficking with an inmate.

24-year-old Trent Nolan was arrested, after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says it discovered a confinement officer was providing tobacco to work release inmates at the Vanderburgh County Community Corrections Complex.

Nolan is accused of agreeing to meet with one of the work release inmates at an off-site location, to sell prescription medication. Detectives say, with the help of that inmate, they were able to set up a controlled buy. Around 6:40 PM Monday, May 22nd, authorities say Nolan met with that inmate and sold him Ritalin, a Scheduled 2 controlled substance.

After that buy, deputies pulled Nolan over and he was arrested.

Deputies say during his interview, Nolan admitted to selling the medication to the work release inmate. He’s now been fired from his position as a confinement officer.

