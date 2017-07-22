Concussion Testing Held at St. Vincent

The number of Americans diagnosed with concussions is growing, most significantly in adolescents.

It’s important after a concussion occurs to measure how well your brain functions post injury.

St. Vincent Evansville Sports Concussion Alliance offered baseline concussion testing for local athletes.

The tests are computerized assessments that measures reaction time, memory capacity, speed of mental processing, and executive functioning of the brain.

These scores can help determine when an athlete is ready to return to normal activities.

Results can also be compared to post concussion tests later if the athlete suffers a head injury.

“What we have found through the years is that concussions can cause quite a few problems that weren’t picked up in past years. They could have problems with attention span, they could be depressed,” said St. Vincent Evansville Sports Concussion Alliance Director Thomas Weinzapfel. “They could start developing severe headaches. Daily severe headaches. So by getting them back to normal prior to them getting injured again, hopefully we can prevent some of that.”

These tests last about thirty minutes. It is recommended that baseline concussion testing begin at 10 years old for athletes.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



